 See Guns N' Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Secret Service Has Been Chattering for a Year About Trump's Jan. 6 Capitol Tantrum: Report
Home Music Music News

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Country singer performs “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with band, reprising Axl Rose’s surprise appearance at Stagecoach

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England.

Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first verse as Underwood emerged from the side of the stage.

She later returned during the encores to join the band for their finale, “Paradise City.” (Rose and Underwood sang the same Appetite for Destruction songs together at Stagecoach, which Underwood dubbed “to the greatest night of my life.”)

Related Stories

Watch Carrie Underwood, Axl Rose Perform Guns N' Roses Classics at Stagecoach
Watch Guns N' Roses Cover AC/DC's 'Back in Black' for the First Time

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
Fleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs

Underwood, who frequently covered “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in concert earlier in her career, has long been a huge fan of GNR: During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2020, she admitted she ditched her family following her own long tour in order to see Axl, Slash, Duff and company in concert.

“It was kind of a lifelong dream of mine I never thought would happen,” Underwood said of the GNR reunion. Following that show, Underwood actually met Rose backstage. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” she said. “But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Guns N’ Roses will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday night as the band continues their European tour, the latest leg in their ongoing reunion trek. Underwood’s own Denim and Rhinestones tour will kick off this October.

In This Article: Axl Rose, Carrie Underwood, Guns N' Roses

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.