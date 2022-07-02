See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England.

Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first verse as Underwood emerged from the side of the stage.

She later returned during the encores to join the band for their finale, “Paradise City.” (Rose and Underwood sang the same Appetite for Destruction songs together at Stagecoach, which Underwood dubbed “to the greatest night of my life.”)

Underwood, who frequently covered “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in concert earlier in her career, has long been a huge fan of GNR: During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2020, she admitted she ditched her family following her own long tour in order to see Axl, Slash, Duff and company in concert.

“It was kind of a lifelong dream of mine I never thought would happen,” Underwood said of the GNR reunion. Following that show, Underwood actually met Rose backstage. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” she said. “But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Guns N’ Roses will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday night as the band continues their European tour, the latest leg in their ongoing reunion trek. Underwood’s own Denim and Rhinestones tour will kick off this October.