Guns N’ Roses to Settle Trademark Lawsuit Over Brewery’s Guns ‘N’ Rose Beer

Guns N’ Roses have agreed to settle a trademark infringement lawsuit against a brewery, Colorado’s Oskar Blues, that sold beer and corresponding merchandise dubbed “Guns ‘N’ Rosé” without permission. In a Monday court filing by the band’s lawyers, both parties agreed to settle in principle on July 31st and are drafting a written settlement intended to dismiss the case, Reuters reports.

In their original May 9th lawsuit, the band — whose partners comprise classic-era members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan — argued that the brewery “should not be entitled to continue to sell infringing products and intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR’s approval, license or consent.” The group, which was seeking unspecified damages, claimed the company was selling merchandise like T-shirts, stickers and bandanas.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses recently extended their long-running reunion tour. The fall U.S. run of their “Not in This Lifetime” trek kicks off September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina and runs with a pair of shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1st and 2nd. Classic-era members Rose, Slash and McKagan are taking part in the tour, which originally ran from April 2016 to December 2018 to become one of the highest-grossing in history.

Slash confirmed in a recent Rock Cellar interview that Guns N’ Roses are “just getting started” on their follow-up to 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which would be their first since 1993 to feature both the guitarist and McKagan.