Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform Reworked, Rare ‘Silkworms’ During Boston Show

Gun N’ Roses performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday, and during their set they delivered a reworking of a previously unreleased song they penned called “Silkworms.” It is now titled “Absurd.”

“Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this,” Axl Rose joked to a drum sting from Frank Ferrer as he introduced the propulsive song. It’s aptly renamed given the lyrics that include Rose sneeringly singing the song’s title throughout.

“Listen motherfuckers to this song that should be heard/Dragged down in the gutters/It’s more than you deserve,” Rose sings. “Screaming fucking banshee/You know that’s what you are/Pussy full of maggots, isn’t that absurd.”

“See? I never run out of love songs,” Rose quipped afterwards to another drum sting. “That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N’ Roses song.”

Guns N’ Roses have performed the original “Silkworms” as early as 2001 and it appears they have not played it since, as Ultimate Classic Rock points out. The track was reportedly written during the Chinese Democracy sessions.