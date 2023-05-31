Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood Will Open for Guns N’ Roses
After miraculously enticing Axl Rose to join her onstage at Stagecoach 2022 and, yet again, at her L.A. headlining concert earlier this year, Carrie Underwood will return the favor and open for Guns N’ Roses when the band plays Nashville on its summer 2023 tour. Underwood joined the entirety of GNR onstage in London last summer, and it’s a fair bet fans will see her again between Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan in Music City.
In addition to the Nashville appearance at Geodis Park, Underwood will open two Guns N’ Roses shows in Canada. The band, who mostly reunited in 2016, also announced the rest of the openers for their upcoming tour: Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders will support on a string of dates, including a newly announced show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, while Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey, grunge icons Alice in Chains, and Mexican sibling trio the Warning each play select shows.
Underwood is an unabashed Axl Rose superfan who often covers GNR songs in her own concerts. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022, adding that she learned how to sing by mimicking Rose. “I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”
Trending
Rose last sang with Underwood onstage in Los Angeles in March on a duet of GNR’s “Welcome to the Jungle.” Along with their summer headlining tour, Guns N’ Roses will join AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, in October.
Guns N’ Roses North American Tour Dates
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Oct. 6 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena(support act TBD)
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains
Editor’s picks
More News
-
-
Third Man Charged in Murder of Run-D.M.C.'s Jam Master Jay
- Jam Master Jay Murder
- By
-
You Can Now Listen to Javier Bardem's Unreleased 'Little Mermaid' Song (and the Rest of the Soundtrack) Online
- PART OF YOUR (MUSICAL) WORLD
- By
-
-