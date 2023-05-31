Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood Will Open for Guns N’ Roses

After miraculously enticing Axl Rose to join her onstage at Stagecoach 2022 and, yet again, at her L.A. headlining concert earlier this year, Carrie Underwood will return the favor and open for Guns N’ Roses when the band plays Nashville on its summer 2023 tour. Underwood joined the entirety of GNR onstage in London last summer, and it’s a fair bet fans will see her again between Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan in Music City.

In addition to the Nashville appearance at Geodis Park, Underwood will open two Guns N’ Roses shows in Canada. The band, who mostly reunited in 2016, also announced the rest of the openers for their upcoming tour: Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders will support on a string of dates, including a newly announced show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, while Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey, grunge icons Alice in Chains, and Mexican sibling trio the Warning each play select shows.

Underwood is an unabashed Axl Rose superfan who often covers GNR songs in her own concerts. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022, adding that she learned how to sing by mimicking Rose. “I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”

Rose last sang with Underwood onstage in Los Angeles in March on a duet of GNR’s “Welcome to the Jungle.” Along with their summer headlining tour, Guns N’ Roses will join AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, in October.