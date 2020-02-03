 Guns N' Roses Announce 2020 North American Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Guns N’ Roses Plot North American Stadium Tour

Hard rock heroes will kick off summer leg in July

Jon Blistein

Axl Rose and Slash - Guns N' RosesAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Texas, USA - 04 Oct 2019

Guns N' Roses will embark on a North American stadium tour this summer, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

Guns N’ Roses have added a North American leg to their already extensive 2020 touring schedule.

The new run starts with a July 4th set at Summerfest in Milwaukee, then continues with the first of many stadium concerts, July 8th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The tour will also include stops in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more, finally wrapping August 26th at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

Tickets will go on sale February 7th at noon local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, February 4th, at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available via the Guns N’ Roses website.

Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses played their first gig of 2020 as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (during the show they dedicated “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” to Kobe Bryant). In March, the band will resume their tour in Mexico City, with additional shows throughout Central and South America. A European tour will follow in May.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at AmFam Amp
July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
July 18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
July 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 29 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
August 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
August 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
August 23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium

