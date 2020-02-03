Guns N’ Roses Plot North American Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses have added a North American leg to their already extensive 2020 touring schedule.

The new run starts with a July 4th set at Summerfest in Milwaukee, then continues with the first of many stadium concerts, July 8th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The tour will also include stops in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more, finally wrapping August 26th at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

Tickets will go on sale February 7th at noon local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, February 4th, at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available via the Guns N’ Roses website.

Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses played their first gig of 2020 as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (during the show they dedicated “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” to Kobe Bryant). In March, the band will resume their tour in Mexico City, with additional shows throughout Central and South America. A European tour will follow in May.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at AmFam Amp

July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

July 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 29 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

August 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

August 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

August 23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium