Gunna Disses DAs, Ex-Friends in New Song About YSL Case ‘Bread & Butter’

Gunna addresses the YSL gang case and the fallout from his plea deal on his new song “Bread & Butter.”

Gunna is upfront about it all from the get-go, as the song starts with a smattering of news reports about his arrest in May 2021 as part of a massive RICO Act indictment that also ensnared Young Thug and 26 others. In December, Gunna took a “best-interest plea,” meaning he maintained his innocence while accepting a plea and the repercussions of a guilty verdict. While Gunna neither cooperated with, nor testified against, any co-defendants, he’s faced serious backlash from both fans and peers.

“Bread & Butter” appears to include references to all that, with lines about being “the topic of the chat,” followed by a dig at a former peer or associate: “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that.”

In the next verse, Gunna discusses the plea — “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ‘em” — and suggests he received a raw deal from prosecutors. “Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky shit, I fell for it/On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it, yeah.”

“Bread & Butter” marks Gunna’s first proper solo song since his plea deal and release from jail last year. In January of this year, however, he did link up with German rapper Ufo361 for a verse on his song “Brodies.”

As for the YSL trial, it’s been moving at a glacial pace. As Rolling Stone recently reported, jury selection began back in January but is still going on. The court must ultimately find 12 people who’ll be available for what could be a six-to-nine-month trial, a difficult task in and of itself, exacerbated by other factors. For instance, the notoriety of the case makes it hard to find jurors without preconceived notions. Additionally, multiple defendants are being tried simultaneously, meaning every defendant’s lawyer has an opportunity to question every prospective juror. It’s likely that jury selection will not be done until August.