Gunna Drops Video for New Song ‘9x Outta 10’

Gunna has dropped his new video for “9x Outta 10,” the Atlanta rapper’s latest single following his Number One album Wunna in 2020.

The video finds the stylish rapper delivering the Taurus-produced track from a variety of locations, including a paparazzi-filled fancy restaurant and a strip club.

Gunna recently paired with Polo G for “Waves,” a track from Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam compilation.

Dubbed “The King of Drip” for his social media-worthy outfits, Gunna spoke to Rolling Stone in May 2020 about maintaining his moniker amid a pandemic. “Honestly, there’s nowhere to go so I don’t shop. Half of the time I can just go in the closet and grab something new, but it’s nowhere to go,” the rapper said. “The only time I really go to the mall is when I know I got an event coming up. If there’s nothing coming up I’m not going to do too much shopping. So this time from all the shopping I done did, I got new clothes that I never even got the chance to wear. So I’m still wearing new clothes.”

Gunna added of releasing Wunna during Covid-19, “The hardest thing of making the album was just releasing it and finding the best time and making sure all my lines were together to release. That’s one of the main things you have to do as an artist, watch the timing and try to strategize everything out.”