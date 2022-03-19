Gunna Pushes ‘P’ to the Extreme With New Diamond Tooth

Gunna has ensured he’ll always be “Pushin P” by enshrining the letter in his mouth with a new diamond tooth.

Thomas Connelly, the DDS dubbed “the Father of Diamond Dentistry,” provided Rolling Stone with images of his latest dental achievement, a feat that involved first placing a P-shaped, teal-toned diamond in a porcelain tooth that was later installed alongside a set of veneers.

In total, the procedure cost around $100,000, with Angel City Jewelers’ Isaac Bokhoor providing the unique “P” stone.

The hit “Pushin P” — a standout featuring Young Thug and Future from the rapper’s latest LP DS4EVER — has become a viral catchphrase for Gunna, who has stated the “P” stands for both “Player” and, at times, “Paper.” (On February 24th, Gunna tweeted the “P” stood for “peace” in solidarity with Ukraine.) Each time Gunna posts a “P” on social media, it’s an emoji of white “P” with a light blue background, matching the color scheme of his jaw-dropping new tooth.

Dr. Connelly has become a go-to celebrity dentist for hip-hop artists looking to make a loud statement in their mouth, with Post Malone also recruiting Connolly to make his dream of having diamond fangs a reality. “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth,” Connolly told Rolling Stone following that procedure in 2021. “They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”