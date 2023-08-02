Gunna Recreates O.J.’s Bronco Chase in New ‘Rodeo Dr’ Video

Gunna hits the Los Angeles freeways in an extremely conspicuous white Ford Bronco in the new music video for “Rodeo Dr.”

The new video, directed by Spike Jordan, features some not-at-all subtle allusions to Gunna’s involvement in the YSL gang case, his decision to take a best-interest plea, and the backlash he’s faced since (the clip opens with two guys discussing whether they still “fuck with” the rapper). The bulk of the video is centered around a recreation of the infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco chase, with Gunna lounging in the backseat of the SUV while reporters and fans chase him down the freeway.

“Rodeo Dr” is one of several songs on Gunna’s recent album, A Gift and a Curse, that addresses the YSL gang case and the rapper’s plea deal. In one line, he confronts those who’ve been “claiming I ratted,” before boasting about being “on the yacht with my muthafucking shirt off, look at it, my whole body tatted.” On another song, “I Was Just Thinking,” Gunna even appears to reject the allegations that he snitched in a direct message to Young Thug, who was also arrested in the YSL gang case and remains in jail awaiting trial.

A Gift and a Curse dropped back in June and marked Gunna’s first major project since his release from jail last December. The best-interest plea Gunna took meant the rapper got to maintain his innocence while accepting the repercussions of a guilty verdict. Though Gunna neither cooperated with the prosecution nor testified against any co-defendants, he’s faced criticism for taking the deal from both fans and peers.

Gunna has currently scheduled two shows in support of A Gift and a Curse for this fall. The first gig will take place on Sept. 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the second is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.