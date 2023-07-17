Gunna Plots First Headlining Shows in Two Years

Gunna has announced he will headline his first two shows in two years. His first, dubbed The Gift is at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 9, and The Curse follows at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

The shows are his first since his release from jail following his plea in the YSL gang case. Though Gunna did not cooperate with the prosecution, nor did he testify against any co-defendants, he has faced backlash from both fans and peers. Last month, he dropped the 15-track album, A Gift and a Curse (hence the titles of the headlining concerts). His fourth full-length LP debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200. Devoid of features, it addresses the "snitching" allegations while proving his YSL loyalty.

“The solo approach gives him room to bear the soul like never before, beginning with the sinister ‘Back at It,’” per Rolling Stone’s review of the album. “Gunna has no problem sharing the hurt of his YSL peers, especially Young Thug, while also expressing his own struggle: ‘Ain’t tryna sleep in no damn bunk/I’m ‘posed to be here making anthems,’ he raps.”

Tickets for both shows are available for general sale this Friday, July 21, with presale tickets for Citi card members becoming available tomorrow, July 18, with Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fan First presales going on sale Wednesday, July 19. Through a partnership with PLUS1, Gunna is donating $1 per ticket to The Goodr Foundation to support its hunger relief initiatives, which include providing healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.