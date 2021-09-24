 Gunna, Future Reunite for New Song 'Too Easy' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Bannon Subpoena Is Just the Beginning. Congress's Jan. 6 Investigation Is Going Big
Home Music Music News

Gunna and Future Make It Look ‘Too Easy’ on New Song

Track was produced by Gunna’s frequent collaborator, Wheezy

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gunna has reunited with Future for a new single, “Too Easy.”

The track was produced by Gunna’s frequent collaborator Wheezy, who spins a prickly harp loop around crisp drums, big bass hits and a sinister synth. “If I don’t post and I go ghost, it’s gonna be for a reason,” Gunna spits on the hook, “Just got my reading, now my reasons I’m booked out the region/This jewelry cold on me, I’m freezing, no way I’m anemic.”

“Too Easy” is far from the first time Gunna and Future have linked up for a song. Gunna’s most recent album, 2020’s Wunna, featured the Future collaboration, “Street Sweeper.” On Future’s 2019 record The Wizrd, he enlisted Gunna and Young Thug for the track, “Unicorn Purp,” while the trio also appeared on “Money Train” from the 2018 Superfly soundtrack.

Prior to “Too Easy,” Gunna dropped “9x Outta 10” with Taurus, while he also recently linked up with Polo G for “Waves,” a track on NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming Culture Jam compilation. Gunna has a handful of tour dates scheduled for this fall, including shows in Memphis, Tennesee, Greensboro, North Carolina and a set at Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino. 

In This Article: Future, Gunna

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.