Gunna Drops ‘Drip Season 4’ Track List, Taunts Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs and Gunna spent a portion of Wednesday exchanging words on Twitter. The tiff began in the afternoon when Gunna tweeted, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.”

Gibbs responded by retweeting Gunna and sharing a kiss emoji. “Definitely about to be my biggest year in rap,” he added.

But then Gibbs went a bit in for the kill. “U can say U sold more records got more money but I ain’t never been on crime stoppers. Fin.” Last year, Gibbs had previously implied that Gunna was a snitch for appearing on Crime Stoppers TV, an accusation Gunna denied as HotNewHipHop points out.

Shortly afterward, DJ Akademiks shared a preview of a Gunna song ostensibly from Drip Season 4, which arrives on Friday. In the clip, Gunna raps, “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs.”

It apparently did not impress Gibbs. “Damn that was it? I thought fam was gon gimme some bars. Let’s go #SSS,” referring to his own upcoming album. And then he added, “I love gunna music I think he one of the best making music so to be recognized by one of the best is a blessing. Now don’t take this get back shit personal.”

It seemed like a nice place to leave things, but then Gibbs shared a clip of Gunna being interviewed, in an apparent move to show a Crime Stoppers connection. He added, ” I’m just gon leave this right here y’all have a good evening.”

“It’s CNN and my cuzin still doin life for no statement ever been turn in ! #FREEDEVO,” Gunna wrote in response and added: “This is not crime stoppers dummy.”

Gibbs wasn’t done quite yet, however, and had a parting shot: “It’s snitchin. I hope yo album do good bro I’m rooting for U,” and later added, “Who’s next?”

Prior to their back-and-forth exchange, Gunna shared Drip Season 4’s track list. It will feature Drake, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Future, and more artists.