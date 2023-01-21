Gunna Drops First Post-Prison Verse on New Song ‘Brodies’

While the rap community has largely shunned Gunna since his release from prison last month, he’s found a willing collaborator in German rapper Ufo361, with whom Gunna has dropped “Brodies,” his first new music of 2023.

The two rappers also shared their new video for the track Friday, with Gunna’s verse also marking his first since his release from prison in Dec. 2022 after reaching a plea deal related to his role in the YSL trial.

Gunna doesn’t touch on his recent troubles in his feature verse on “Brodies” — in fact, it’s unclear when the verse and video was recorded, whether it was before or after his seven-month stint in prison — but instead showcases the skills that made him an ascending star before his arrest on RICO charges in May 2022.

The rapper born Sergio Kitchens took an Alford plea to the RICO Act charges against him in December and was sentenced to five years prison, with one-year commuted to time served. The remaining four years were suspended, though will be subject to special conditions, such as completing 500 hours of community service.

After taking the plea deal, Gunna stressed in a statement, "While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

Despite his pledge not to testify against his YSL label mates, many in the hip-hop community — including Polo G, Meek Mill, fellow YSL members, and Lil Baby, a close collaborator who Gunna taught how to rap — have unfollowed Gunna on Instagram, while artists like Lil Durk have hinted at diss tracks aimed at the rapper.

Gunna, who has largely remained off social media since his prison release, has not yet acknowledged or promoted the “Brodies” collaboration.