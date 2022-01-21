Watch Gunna’s Reflective Performance of ‘Empire’ on ‘Fallon’

Gunna appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his newest single, “Empire.” Accompanied by a guitarist, the rapper performed the anthemic track while sitting in an armchair surrounded by fog.

On the song, the 28-year-old reflects on his success, saying, “We made it, when it’s all said/ Through scars and tears.” He adds, “I’m glad I make my own noise, puttin’ in that work/ I done became a rich man, I was a poor boy.”

“Empire” comes off DS4EVER, the final installment in Gunna’s Drip Season mixtape series, which dropped earlier this month. The album features collaborations with artists including Drake, Young Thug, 21 Savage and Future, and is the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 release, Wunna.

DS4EVER arrived following some public beef between Gunna and fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs. Last year, Gibbs claimed Gunna appeared on the now-defunct TV series Crime Stoppers and called him a “snitch” — a claim Gunna denies. In early January, the rapper took aim at Gibbs on Twitter, writing, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.”