Gunna Toys With Insecurity in ‘Die Alone’ Performance on ‘Corden’

“Die Alone” comes off the rapper’s recent album DS4EVER

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gunna virtually appeared on The Late Late Show to perform “Die Alone” and to chat with host James Corden about his newest album, DS4EVER, which dropped in January. The moody performance finds the rapper onstage alone, singing into a hanging microphone.

During their short interview, Corden asked Gunna to confirm whether he freestyled all of DS4EVER, the final installment in the 28-year-old’s Drip Season mixtape series.

“Practice makes perfect,” the rapper explained of his ability to freestyle. “I think it just comes from recording it and just doing it and doing it. You just get better, you know, in time.”

DS4EVER is the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 release, Wunna, and features collaborations with Drake, Young Thug, 21 Savage and Future. Last month, Gunna appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase another album cut, “Empire.”

Gunna’s latest release arrived following some public beef between Gunna and fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs. Last year, Gibbs claimed Gunna appeared on the now-defunct TV series Crime Stoppers and called him a “snitch” — a claim Gunna denies. In early January, the rapper took aim at Gibbs on Twitter, writing, “When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career.”

