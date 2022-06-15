Gunna Has a Situationship in Every City in Self-Directed ‘Banking on Me’ Music Video

In the self-directed music video for his single “Banking on Me,” Gunna shares some wise words of advice. “When you first start to meet a person and you start liking them and shit – the vibe be good – but you want it to last, you wanna spread it out,” he tells a woman sitting in his passenger seat. “I love when I go out of town cause it give us a lil time to come back to you. I be missing you.”

But as the video reveals, distance doesn’t necessarily make the heart grow fonder – at least not when Gunna has a situationship in every city. Throughout the music video, the rapper links up with different women during stops in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Miami, and Atlanta.

He’s upfront about it, at least in the music, rapping: “Young bachelor, we love to play.”

The “Banking on Me” visual arrives a day after Gunna – real name Sergio Kitchens – shared a public statement from jail declaring his innocence after being hit with charges for conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent,” he wrote. “I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Kitchens was one of 28 people, including Young Thug, accused of conspiring to violate the RICO Act in a massive indictment targeting those associated with the alleged Young Slime Life gang. Kitchens has pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. At a recent hearing, a judge denied Kitchens bond after prosecutors successfully argued that he was in a “command position” in YSL. His trial is currently set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.