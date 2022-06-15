 Gunna Releases Self-Directed 'Banking on Me' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters Enlist Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Brian May for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows
Home Music Music News

Gunna Has a Situationship in Every City in Self-Directed ‘Banking on Me’ Music Video

The visual arrives a day after Gunna shared a public statement from jail declaring his innocence following RICO Act violation charges

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the self-directed music video for his single “Banking on Me,” Gunna shares some wise words of advice. “When you first start to meet a person and you start liking them and shit – the vibe be good – but you want it to last, you wanna spread it out,” he tells a woman sitting in his passenger seat. “I love when I go out of town cause it give us a lil time to come back to you. I be missing you.”

But as the video reveals, distance doesn’t necessarily make the heart grow fonder – at least not when Gunna has a situationship in every city. Throughout the music video, the rapper links up with different women during stops in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Miami, and Atlanta.

He’s upfront about it, at least in the music, rapping: “Young bachelor, we love to play.”

Related Stories

Gunna Asserts His Innocence in First Public Statement Since RICO Act Indictment
Gunna Denied Bond as Prosecutors Claim He Held 'Command Position' in Alleged YSL Gang

Related Stories

Popular musical duo Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

The “Banking on Me” visual arrives a day after Gunna – real name Sergio Kitchens – shared a public statement from jail declaring his innocence after being hit with charges for conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent,” he wrote. “I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.” 

Kitchens was one of 28 people, including Young Thug, accused of conspiring to violate the RICO Act in a massive indictment targeting those associated with the alleged Young Slime Life gang. Kitchens has pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. At a recent hearing, a judge denied Kitchens bond after prosecutors successfully argued that he was in a “command position” in YSL. His trial is currently set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

In This Article: Gunna

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.