Gunman Arrested in XXXTentacion’s Murder

One of the two men suspected of robbing and killing rapper XXXTentacion has been arrested for the 20-year-old rapper’s shooting death outside a south Florida motorcycle dealership.

Michael Boatwright was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy on June 18th. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Boatwright was initially arrested on unrelated drug charges on July 5th before he was formally charged with Onfroy’s murder Tuesday. A suspected second gunman remains at large.

Authorities previously arrested tattoo artist Dedrick Williams, who police suspect drove the SUV that blocked Onfroy’s vehicle from leaving the dealership, on charges including first degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car and driving without a valid license.

According to an affidavit, Williams and one of the suspects were seen on surveillance footage following Onfroy into the dealership, where Williams bought a black neoprene mask from the dealership’s parts department. Williams, who had previously been a customer of the dealership, was identified in part by the bright orange sandals he wore that day; police uncovered photos of Williams wearing the unique footwear on social media.

Although Williams was arrested soon after Onfroy’s murder, the two other suspects remained at large. TMZ reported that the Broward County Sheriff’s Department had enlisted the U.S. Marshals to pursue the suspects, who might have fled south Florida. Although arrest warrants were issued, the suspects’ identities were not revealed.

While the identity of the second gunman remains unknown, investigators added that they are still seeking another man, Robert Allen, as a person of interest because they “want to find out what he knows about the murder. Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (flakka) and carrying a concealed firearm.”