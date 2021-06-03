21 Savage, Dua Lipa, 2 Chainz to Be Featured on ‘Gully’ Soundtrack

Epic Records has announced that the soundtrack to Gully, the feature film debut of music video director Nabil (Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar), will be released on June 4th, the same day that the film opens in theaters. (Gully will be available on VOD starting June 8th.)

The nine-track album features contributions from 21 Savage, who will release a music video directed by Nabil for his song “Betrayed” on Friday, as well as Dua Lipa, who recorded the single “Can They Hear Us.” Other artists featured on the soundtrack include 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Gary Clark, JR., Snoh Aalegra, and more.

Gully follows the lives of three disaffected teenagers living in Los Angeles, and highlights the challenges of marginalized youth in America. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, and Jacob Latimore, and originally opened at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.

Nabil has partnered with clothing line Kids of Immigrants to create a line of merch around the film, including sweatshirts, a hat, and a T-shirt. All proceeds from the merch will go to the Surf Bus Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to empower inner city youth to have a healing connection to the sea. More information can be found on the Gully website.

Gully Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist

1. 21 Savage – “Betrayed”

2. Ty Dolla $ign, Schoolboy Q, & B-Real – “Blacks n Mexicans”

3. Don Toliver – “Won’t Stop”

4. Miguel – “Violent Dreams”

5. Buddy – “Murderer”

6. Snoh Aalegra – “Troubled Waters”

7. Gary Clark, JR. “We Stay Up”

8. 2 Chainz, Sleepy Rose, & Mike WILL Made-It – “Posed To Be”

9. Dua Lipa – “Can They Hear Us”