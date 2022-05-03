Guided by Voices Fatten Their Epic Setlists With Second Album of 2022

Guided by Voices is famous for their three-hour-plus shows, and — to fuel said shows — they need a near-endless discography. That’s why, just a few months after the arrival of their first album of 2022, Crystal Nun Cathedral, they’re announcing Tremblers and Goggles by Rank, out July 1 via frontman Robert Pollard’s own Rockathon Records.

The band heralded the news with the release of the hard-rocking single “Unproductive Funk,” featuring one of Pollard’s airplane-theme collages — an homage to the much-loved U.S. Air Force museum in his native Dayton, Ohio.

Tremblers and Goggles by Rank also features the previously released “Alex Bell,” a gorgeous track about loss and memory that is, at least in name, a loose tribute to Big Star’s late frontman Alex Chilton.

The new LP’s announcement follows a characteristically prolific year of releases from Pollard and his various side projects. Last year saw the release of GBV’s It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! and Earth Man Blues, as well as a pair of records from new project Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Clang Clang Ho and Heaven Beats Iowa.

Tremblers and Goggles by Rank Tracklist

1. “Lizard on the Red Brick Wall”

2. “Alex Bell”

3. “Unproductive Funk”

4. “Roosevelt’s Marching Band”

5. “Goggles by Rank”

6. “Cartoon Fashion (Bongo Lake)”

7. “Boomerang”

8. “Focus on the Flock”

9. “Puzzle Two”

10. “Who Wants to Go Hunting”