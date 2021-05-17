Guided By Voices Announces 2021 Tour

Guided By Voices are known for having 50-plus-song setlists and when they hit the road in August, they’ll have four more albums of new material to choose from.

On Monday, the band announced their first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music in 2020. The initial dates begin in Columbus, Ohio in August and culminate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 18th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The ever-prolific band dropped their most recent album, Earth Man Blues, in April, following three GBV albums out in 2020: Surrender Your Poppy Field, Mirrored Aztec, and Styles We Paid For. The band also released Heaven Beats Iowa in early 2021 under the name Cub Scout Bowling Pins, with a full album, Clang Clang Ho!, coming out in July.

The band most recently performed live — via livestream — last July in Dayton, Ohio. “It was a little weird because you really do feed off the energy of the crowd,” frontman Robert Pollard told Rolling Stone of the audience-less show. “It’s symbiotic and the interaction and vibe is important. That being said, it was great to be able to get together with the guys and play. To see them, hear them, and feel the energy — even without an audience.”

Guided By Voices Tour Dates

August 28 – Skully’s @ Columbus, OH

September 10 – Irving Plaza @ New York, NY

September 11 – The Royale @ Boston, MA

October 8 – Tellus360 @ Lancaster, PA

October 22 – Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD

October 23 – College Street Music Hall @ New Haven, CT

November 12 – Thalia @ Chicago, IL

November 13 – Beachland Ballroom @ Cleveland, OH

December 17 – Phoenix Theatre @ Toronto, ON

December 18 – Mr. Smalls @ Pittsburgh, PA