Guided By Voices Plant the ‘Seedling’ for New Album ‘Welshpool Frillies’

In characteristic fashion, six months after releasing one album, Guided By Voices will be back with another, Welshpool Frillies, out July 21 via GBV Inc.

To accompany the album announcement, Robert Pollard and co. have released the first single, “Seedling,” which boasts an infectious and melodic mix of jangle and crunch. Welshpool Frillies will arrive almost exactly six months to the day after GBV’s most recent project, La La Land, which dropped on Jan. 20. Trending Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour That ‘Succession’ Funeral Episode Had a Killer Callback You Probably Missed Texas Forced This Woman to Give Birth to a Stillborn Son. She’s Suing Nick Jonas Says His 'Tragic' Kelsea Ballerini Guitar Solo at 2016 ACM Awards Sent Him to Therapy

Though Guided By Voices have always been prolific, the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown took them off the road and allowed them even more time in the studio. Over the past three years, the band has released eight albums; in 2022, they dropped two LPs of all new material (Crystal Nuns Cathedral and Tremblers and Goggles by Rank), plus a compilation of sorts, Scalping the Guru, which combined tracks from four EPs the band released in 1993 and 1994.

While the members of GBV largely recorded their parts for those pandemic-era albums separately, Welshpool Frillies was recorded as a group. The band cut the album live to tape in a Brooklyn basement, working with producer Travis Harrison.