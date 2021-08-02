 Guided By Voices Drop 'My (Limited) Engagement' From Second 2021 LP - Rolling Stone
Guided by Voices Preview Second Album of 2021 With ‘My (Limited) Engagement’

It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! will arrive in October

Jon Blistein

Guided By Voices have released a new song, “My (Limited) Engagement,” the first offering from what will be their second album of 2021, It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, out October 22nd via Rockathon Records.

“My (Limited) Engagement” pairs a steady drum downbeat with crunchy guitars, which open into a jangly chorus and, later, a tidy solo. “I need a slogan to cling to,” Robert Pollard sings on the final hook, “Just a ringer/For my engagement.”

“‘My (Limited) Engagement’ is hook-laden heavy guitar pop/rock with a soaring vocal melody from Bob, anchored by solid and slightly atypical timing,” GBV’s Doug Gillard tells Rolling Stone. “I think it’s an incredible song.”

It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! follows Guided By Voices’ previous 2021 album, Earth Man Blues, which arrived in April. The indie stalwarts also have a handful of live dates scheduled for later this year, with shows scattered throughout August, September, October, November, and December.

On top of all things GBV, Pollard’s side-project Cub Scout Bowling Pins released a new album, Clang Clang Ho!, back in July.

