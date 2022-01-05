Guided by Voices Bring Big Power-Pop Energy on New Song ‘Excited Ones’

Guided by Voices are back already with a new song, “Excited Ones,” from their upcoming 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, out Mar. 4.

“Excited Ones” boasts big power-pop energy with its stomping drums and guitars that crunch with just a bit of jangle. “Excited ones,” bellows Robert Pollard, “You squeeze them all to death/They don’t have much to say/But maybe if we say one more, they’ll stay!”

Crystal Nuns Cathedral marks the continuation of a characteristically prolific period for Guided by Voices. The indie-rock veterans released three albums in 2020 and dropped an additional two last year, Earth Man Blues, which was released in April 2021, and It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, which was released in Oct. 2021.

Due to Omicron Covid-19 surge, Guided by Voices are canceling a pair of upcoming shows in New York City and Boston later this month, but kicking off a tour on Mar.18 at the Majestic Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin. The run will wrap April 2 at Pappy & Harriets in PIoneertown, California, though at the end of April, GBV will perform at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

Crystal Nuns Cathedral Tracklist

1. “Eye City”

2. “Re-Develop”

3. “Climbing A Ramp”

4. “Never Mind the List”

5. “In the Pipe”

6. “Come North Together”

7. “Forced to Sea”

8. “Huddled”

9. “Excited Ones”

10. “Of Your Doctor”

11. “River Man”

12. “Crystal Nuns Cathedral”