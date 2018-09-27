Gucci Mane Details ‘Unusual Suspects’ Tour

Gucci Mane has announced a North American fall tour. Dubbed ‘The Unusual Suspects Tour,’ he will hit the road beginning in November with co-headliner Carnage and opener Smokepurpp.
The 12-date trek kicks off on November 7th at Myth Live in St. Paul, Minnesota and winds its way through the Midwest before heading to the east and west coasts. It wraps on December 7th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. An additional tour date takes place in the rapper’s Atlanta, Georgia hometown on December 27th at Fox Theatre. Billed as “Gucci Mane & Friends,” it will feature several special guests.
The rapper is gearing up to release Evil Genius, which is expected to drop later this year. It will include the previously unveiled singles “Wake Up in the Sky” featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, “Kept Back” featuring Lil Pump and “Solitaire” with Migos and Lil Yachty.
“I really just been compiling a bunch of songs, listening to beats,” Gucci Mane said of the new material during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I went in with Metro [Boomin], I did a bunch of songs with Southside, C.N.O.T.E. [I] just really wanted to just have a chance to almost make a mixtape worth of songs with all the producers that I like. I picked maybe, like, 60 or 70 songs. I usually just take 20 songs and put them out, but this time I really recorded a bunch of songs and then picked through them.”
Gucci Mane Tour Dates
November 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
November 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 9 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
November 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
November 15 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center
November 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall @ Avant Gardner
November 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
November 28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
November 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
December 3 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
December 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
December 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
December 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
