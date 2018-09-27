Gucci Mane Details ‘Unusual Suspects’ Tour

Gucci Mane has announced a North American fall tour. Dubbed ‘The Unusual Suspects Tour,’ he will hit the road beginning in November with co-headliner Carnage and opener Smokepurpp.

The 12-date trek kicks off on November 7th at Myth Live in St. Paul, Minnesota and winds its way through the Midwest before heading to the east and west coasts. It wraps on December 7th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. An additional tour date takes place in the rapper’s Atlanta, Georgia hometown on December 27th at Fox Theatre. Billed as “Gucci Mane & Friends,” it will feature several special guests.

The rapper is gearing up to release Evil Genius, which is expected to drop later this year. It will include the previously unveiled singles “Wake Up in the Sky” featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, “Kept Back” featuring Lil Pump and “Solitaire” with Migos and Lil Yachty.

“I really just been compiling a bunch of songs, listening to beats,” Gucci Mane said of the new material during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I went in with Metro [Boomin], I did a bunch of songs with Southside, C.N.O.T.E. [I] just really wanted to just have a chance to almost make a mixtape worth of songs with all the producers that I like. I picked maybe, like, 60 or 70 songs. I usually just take 20 songs and put them out, but this time I really recorded a bunch of songs and then picked through them.”

Gucci Mane Tour Dates

November 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

November 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 9 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

November 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

November 15 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center

November 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall @ Avant Gardner

November 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

November 28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

November 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

December 3 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

December 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

December 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre