Gucci Mane’s 80-Song Album is Longer Than ‘Titanic’

Gucci Mane dropped the final iteration of So Icy Boyz: The Finale on Friday, what seemed to be the bookend to his Icy Boyz projects over the last two years. The rapper delivered an 80-track album, including both new music and past work including a song he dropped five years ago with Offset.

Among the new songs featured on the 4-disc project are tracks like “Hot Winter Freestyle” with Lil TJay, “J and G” with Jeremih, and “Fuck Wit Zay” featuring 2 Chainz. Past tracks like 2017’s “Met Gala” featuring Offset and “Shit Crazy” with Big30 and “Poppin” with BigWalkDog from last year are also on the album, helping Gucci Mane’s grand finale of 2022 clock in at 3 hours and 51 minutes. About 20 minutes longer than “The Titanic.”

He also shared the album’s broad spotlight with the rappers signed to his label, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

So Icy Boyz: The Finale seems to take tracks from So Icy Gang: The Reup, So Icy Christmas, So Icy Boyz (Deluxe), Ice Daddy, and So Icy Summer. (“Met Gala” with Offset was first featured on 2017’s Droptopwop though.)

Gucci Mane dropped the tracklist for his album on Instagram Thursday night. His post’s comments were filled with questions about why songs with Scarr and Pooh Sheisty from his previous projects didn’t make it on the 80-track project. “Where tf Shiesty at??!” wrote one commenter. “Ain’t no scarr I’m not fw it,” wrote another. “This ain’t so icy boyz without poo foo,” wrote a third.

Among the songs featured on the album is “Letter to Takeoff,” a tribute to the late rapper that Gucci dropped several weeks ago. . “How the f— we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/We don’t supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” he raps on the tribute.