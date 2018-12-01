Gucci Mane, Quavo Trade Verses on Opulent Lifestyles in ‘Bipolar’

Gucci Mane teams with Quavo to trade verses on their respective opulent lifestyles on new song “Bipolar.” The track will appear on Gucci Mane’s forthcoming Evil Genius album, which will be released on December 7th.

Over a gently woozy piano melody, Gucci opens with how he spends crazy cash. “Bipolar with the check/ I just put something crazy ’round my neck,” he spits, with Quavo interjecting melodic riffs. “Bipolar with my wrist/ Bipolar, man, I keep switching whips.”

The excess continues with Quavo’s closing verse. “Went bipolar on Chanel/ went bipolar on the scale,” he raps. “Went bipolar on the plug/ told them to feed me bail/ Went bipolar on the drugs/ they be telling me to chill.”

“Bipolar” follows previously released Evil Genius tracks “I’m Not Goin’” featuring Kevin Gates, “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, and “Solitaire” featuring Migos and Lil Yachty. The LP will also feature collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil Skies and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Gucci Mane is in the midst of his Unusual Suspects tour, which wraps on December 28th in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Orpheum Theater.