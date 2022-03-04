Gucci Mane Name Checks Putin, Calls Out NBA YoungBoy in ‘Publicity Stunt’

After being directly insulted in YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s scathing diss track “I Hate YoungBoy,” Gucci Mane has issued a response of his own in the form of the newly released single, “Publicity Stunt.”

“He tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month,” Gucci says in the song’s opening verse. “Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response.”

While Gucci Mane doesn’t reference the 22-year-old rapper by name, he leaves no doubt as to whom is the real target of the track’s verbal beatdown. “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006?” the “Lemonade” rapper asks in the song’s outro, making a direct reference to YoungBoy’s 2020 single, “Make No Sense,” in which the young rapper declares, “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006.”

The video accompanying the release of “Publicity Stunt” finds Gucci accepting delivery of a new (yellow, naturally) Ferrari, interspersed with footage of the rapper partaking in a variety of mundane activities — skimming his pool, reading the newspaper, watering the lawn and pumping gas. Stars! They’re just like us!

In between insults, the rapper also finds time for some political commentary, comparing himself to a variety of world leaders — including embattled Russian president Vladimir Putin. “Ain’t no disputin’, I kill like I’m Putin,” he says. “Got a truck full of shooters, I move like I’m Trump/Soldiers thank God for me like I’m Obama.”

“Publicity Stunt” follows the release of “Rumors,” a collaboration with Lil Durk released in January. That track that prompted YoungBlood’s Gucci Mane-aimed insults just one month later.