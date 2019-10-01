Gucci Mane Plots New Album ‘Woptober 2’

Gucci Mane will release his new album, Woptober 2, on October 17th, the rapper announced on social media Monday.

On Twitter, Gucci Mane revealed the release date with what seemed to be the album art: A characteristically bonkers photo of the MC grinning and talking into a green phone while getting a massage as a butler stands at the ready. The caption reads: “Get ready for #Woptober2 coming 10/17 !!! #Woptober2.”

Gucci Mane has yet to share any other details about the album, such as a track list or potential features. Rolling Stone has reached out to the rapper’s label for more information, but has yet to hear back.

Woptober II marks Gucci Mane’s second album of 2019, following Delusions of Grandeur, which arrived in June and debuted in the Top Ten of Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart. That LP featured collaborations with Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross and more.

Gucci Mane has released a series of singles since the arrival of Delusions of Grandeur, most recently dropping “Richer than Errybody,” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and DaBaby, “Rich Game” with V-Town and Young Robbery, and “Fresh” with Yung Mal.

Woptober II will arrive three years after the first Woptober, which was released October 2016, just months after Gucci was released from prison following a two-year stint.