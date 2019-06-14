Gucci Mane Previews New Album With Single ‘Backwards’ Featuring Meek Mill

Gucci Mane has announced new album, Delusions of Grandeur. On Thursday, he appeared on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 show to unveil the LP title and also premiered a new song from the set, “Backwards,” which features Meek Mill.

As Fader notes, the rapper said the album will be released in “less than two weeks.” He also described “Backwards” as “one of the most organic records you can ever make.” On the track, the pair trade verses about coming out on top, despite run-ins with the law.

“They stop me at the border, had too many felonies,” Gucci Mane raps, but later adds, “I double and triple, quadruple your budget/Baseball money like David Justice.”

“Jump out the porch, I got a Porsche/Too many hitters, they can’t extort,” Meek Mill spits. “I take that mil to the table, no fork.”

Delusions of Grandeur follows the rapper’s Evil Genius release from 2018. Last month, Gucci Mane enlisted Justin Bieber for “Love Thru the Computer” and he has also recently collaborated on a number of songs, including DJ Snake and Sheck Wes’ “Enzo,” which also features Offset and 21 Savage, and iLoveMakonnen’s “Spendin’.” Meanwhile, Meek Mill teamed with Nav to release their cameo-filled “Tap” on Thursday and also recently released the video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” from his 2018 LP, Championships.