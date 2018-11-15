Watch Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates Claim the Throne in ‘I’m Not Goin” Video

Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates mix grit and glamour in the video for “I’m Not Goin.'” The track will appear on Gucci’s forthcoming album, Evil Genius, out December 7th. The video finds Gucci Mane and Gates performing the menacing cut in a decrepit throne room, though the dinginess is offset with pyrotechnics, jewelry, champagne and beautiful women. “I’m Not Goin'” finds Gucci Mane peeling off clever bars like, “Gucci’s anti-social, bipolar, he’s un-relatable / Heard he wrote a novel/ Got labels, but you can’t label him.”

“I’m Not Goin'” follows previously released Evil Genius cuts “Wake Up In the Sky,” featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, and “Solitaire,” featuring Migos and Lil Yachty. The record will also feature contributions from Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Skies and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Evil Genius follows Gucci Mane’s two 2017 albums, Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier.

Gucci Mane will embark on a North American tour tomorrow, November 16h, at Great Hall in Brooklyn, New York. The trek wraps December 28th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Evil Genius Track List

1. “Off The Boat”

2. “By Myself”

3. “BiPolar” ft. Quavo

4. “Cold Shoulder” ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

5. “I’m Not Going” ft. Kevin Gates

6. “On God”

7. “Outta Proportion”

8. “Just Like It” ft. 21 Savage

9. “Wake Up In The Sky” with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black

10. “Solitaire” ft. Migos and Lil Yachty

11. “Lord”

12. “This The Night”

13. “Mad Russian” ft. Lil Skies

14. “Money Callin”

15. “Hard Feelings”

16. “Dead Broke”

17. “Lost Y’all Mind” ft. Quavo