Gucci Mane, Justin Bieber Team for Breezy New Song ‘Love Thru the Computer’

Gucci Mane unites with Justin Bieber on his breezy new single “Love Thru the Computer,” an ode to romance in the digital age.

Throughout the song, the rapper and singer trade lines over fizzy beats and a pitched-up sample of electro-funk act Zapp & Roger’s 1985 track “Computer Love.” (Numerous artists have sampled that track over the years, including Tupac Shakur.)

Early on between punchlines, the emcee shouts out the source material, noting, “You want a long-distance love; I want computer love.” Bieber appears on the song’s auto-tuned chorus, singing tech-centric flirtations like “You can meet me on my laptop.”

Gucci Mane, who recently joined Travis Scott for the new song “Murda,” issued his 13th studio album, Evil Genius, in 2018. Since then, the prolific rapper has made several guest spots, appearing on Jay Sean’s “With You,” DJ Snake and Sheck Wes’ “Enzo” (along with Offset and 21 Savage) and iLoveMakonnen’s “Spendin’.”

Bieber recently joined fellow pop star Ed Sheeran for the single “I Don’t Care,” which they paired with a bizarre video heavy on green screens and Photoshopped images.