Gucci Mane, Jeezy Face Off at ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Drawing 1.8 Million Fans

Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off on Thursday night’s Verzuz livestream, where the two Atlanta rappers rekindled their 15-year feud in an intense exchange of words.

The stream, which drew over 1.8 million viewers, opened with Gucci performing two of his classic diss tracks against Jeezy, “Round 1” and “Bench Warmer.” Jeezy, meanwhile, tried to keep the atmosphere of the livestream relatively peaceful, but he eventually reached his breaking point.

“When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man,” he said. “The shit we came from in the street and the shit we been through, I brought you here to show you the world. We are the culture, what we came through, and what we been through. All these kids doing what they do because they saw us.”

In the past, the feud between the two legends has resulted in physical altercations between entourages and even a murder charge against Gucci Mane, which he was acquitted of in 2006. On the Verzuz battle, though, Gucci kept his jabs to Jeezy’s outfit and his verses on “All There.”

“RIP Bankroll Fresh, he sure saved you on that one,” Gucci said after the performance.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams later made a cameo appearance, encouraging viewers to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff in January.

“Thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews,” Abrams said before Gucci asked if she could wipe his record clean. “That’s up to the governor,” she responded.