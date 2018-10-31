See Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars’ Lavish ‘Wake Up in the Sky’ Video

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black have dropped the lavish new video for their single “Wake Up in the Sky.” The three artists don shimmering suits and opulent jewelry, pop champagne and celebrate the good life in the visual that is a throwback to R&B acts of yore. “We need a name for our group,” Gucci Mane joked to Mars and Kodak Black on Instagram.

“Wake Up in the Sky” is the first single from Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Evil Genius, due out by the end of 2018. “I really just been compiling a bunch of songs, listening to beats,” Gucci Mane previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the upcoming album.

“I went in with Metro [Boomin], I did a bunch of songs with Southside, C.N.O.T.E. [I] just really wanted to just have a chance to almost make a mixtape worth of songs with all the producers that I like. I picked maybe, like, 60 or 70 songs. I usually just take 20 songs and put them out, but this time I really recorded a bunch of songs and then picked through them.”

When “Wake Up in the Sky” was released in September, it marked Kodak Black’s first recording since his release from prison following a seven-month sentence.