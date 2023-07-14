Gucci Mane to Embrace His Role Model Era on Upcoming ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ Album

The ever-prolific Gucci Mane, who last year released an 80-song album with a nearly four-hour runtime that lasts longer than Titanic, will release another new album (of undetermined length) titled Breath of Fresh Air, out Oct. 13.

Over the past few months, the rapper has released several singles that will now feature on the LP. These include “Bluffin” – a duet with Lil Baby on which the latter brags about “shroom sex” – “Pissy,” a track with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, “King Snipe” with Kodak Black, and “06 Gucci” with DaBaby and 21 Savage. The album will contain two discs with 24 songs in total, according to iTunes.

Last month, Gucci told Apple Music (via The Fader) that he hoped his new music would have an air of positivity about it. “I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game and advice and my opinion on stuff,” he said. “So I feel like now when I do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping.”

Gucci’s game on “Bluffin” includes lines about leading by example, quitting drugs, dismissing social media (“I ain’t arguin’ on no internet”), staying fit, and taking pride in his achievements. “N****s sayin’ they did this and that, for me, y’all ain’t do nothin’,” he raps. “N**** gon’ throw they hand in and stop all that bluffin’.”

“Ever since Dolph passed away, and my artist Scarr passing away, and Takeoff passing away, and Pooh locked up, and Foogiano locked up,” he said, “I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing. Let me just lead by example and show people that there is more to rap about than my opps.”