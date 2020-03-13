U.N. Certifies Grouplove as Climate Positive

Grouplove have become the first band in the U.S. to be certified climate positive by the United Nations.

The Los Angeles indie-pop group achieved this by partnering with Chooose, a company that offers subscriptions to reduce CO2, for their upcoming tour. The shows are in support of their new LP, Healer, out Friday.

Tour has been postponed in light of the spread of COVID-19, but when they do hit the road, the band has pledged to stay in sustainable hotels, drink from reusable bottles, implement vegetarian meals on their rider, use in-house electricity, wear second-hand clothing and book the shortest possible distance between hotels and venues in order to reduce carbon footprint.

“Unlike our president, we trust in science and want to lower our carbon footprint,” frontwoman Hannah Hooper tells Rolling Stone. “We found Chooose to help us do this. We hope you are doing your part in taking care of our beautiful planet.”

Following 2016’s Big Mess, Healer is the first LP the band has made without drummer-producer Ryan Rabin. They enlisted Dave Sitek in his place, known for his work with TV on the Radio. “Dave is an intimidating man but luckily he became a homie and collaborator immediately,” Hooper says. “He helped us see our potential and make the most incredible album of our lives.”