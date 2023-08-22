Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste is a Marriage and Family Therapist

Ed Droste, former Grizzly Bear frontman, is starting a new career path as an associate marriage and family therapist.

The artist announced the pivot in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing the news about his new independent practice in Los Feliz, California. “I’m thrilled to announce the next stage of my career and the commencement of my independent practice as an associate therapist,” wrote Droste. “I provide virtual and in-person counseling for adults and teenagers in Los Feliz. If you know anyone seeking a therapist in California, please don’t hesitate to share my contact details.”

Droste directed his followers to his profile page on Psychology Today, which describes him as “wholeheartedly committed to guiding individuals on their journey towards improved mental health and overall well-being.” His bio mentions his “rich background in entertainment and music” and lists his credentials which include his master’s degree in clinical psychology at Antioch University and his experience at APLA Health, where he provided services to “a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ clients.”

“I have expertise in assisting individuals in managing depression, navigating life transitions, coping with stress, enhancing self-esteem, and fostering healthy relationships,” his bio continues. “As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse identities, my commitment is to provide culturally sensitive therapy for all walks of life.”

Droste started Grizzly Bear in 2002, and the group released four records, including Painted Ruins, one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2017. In 2020, Droste announced his departure from the band on the podcast Lunch Therapy that he had left Grizzly Bear pursue graduate school for psychology.