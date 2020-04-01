 Grimes Encourages Fans to Make Their Own Music Videos With New Clip - Rolling Stone
Grimes Encourages Fans to Make Their Own Music Videos With New Clip

Video creators can edit together the raw files for "You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around" to make their own masterpiece

On Wednesday, Grimes released the music video for her song “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around”…kind of. The clip features the artist also known as Claire Boucher in full costume and makeup, keeping in style with the rest of her sci-fi looks for the Miss Anthropocene era. But instead of an elaborate CGI background, Grimes is swaying in front of a greenscreen, and the different angles for the video are only lightly edited together.

Grimes is encouraging fans to use these unfinished greenscreen clips — as well as the raw effects files from the video and audio stems from the song — to create their own visuals for “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around.”

“Grimes grew up on bootleg sampling and DIY creation and considers it a vital part of exploring personal style and creativity,” a statement reads.

Video creators will be able to post their work to YouTube and share it on Twitter with the hashtag #grimesartkit. Grimes will be resharing and posting her favorites on her own social media channels.

Miss Anthropocene was released this past February, and also includes the songs “Violence,” “Idoru” “Delete Forever,” and “My Name Is Dark.”

In Rolling Stone‘s first-ever digital cover story, released in March, Grimes explained her devotion to digital production as a forward-thinking method for creativity. “I don’t want to be practicing my guitar daily,” she said. “This would be such a massive time-suck! It’s just not an actively creative endeavor…I’d rather learn the future skills that will age better and have more applications.”

