Watch Grimes Learn the Art of War in ‘Violence’ Music Video

Grimes has released her latest single “Violence” with electronic music producer i_o along with a fantastical music video directed by the musician herself. The track is expected to appear on her forthcoming album Miss_Anthropocene, which currently has no set release date.

As the clip opens, Grimes can be seen reading The Art of War, a book that foreshadows the video to come. The singer performs choreographed dance moves on a stage with a Greek-themed backdrop alongside a group of female dancers. Despite its focal point of violence, which makes it way into the dance moves, the video has an ethereal tone that matches the shimmery track. “You can’t see what I see, can you?” the singer croons as the airy, synth-filled song unfolds.

Grimes detailed her forthcoming album Miss_Anthropocene — the follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels — earlier this year, calling it “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change.” She’s also recently paired with Stella McCartney on an Adidas collection, dropping an absolutely bonkers “wellness” routine in the process. “I have eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” she said of the regimen at the time.

Grimes released the single “We Appreciate Power” last November, and has collaborated with Bring Me the Horizon and Poppy on recent tracks “Nihilist Blues” and “Play Destroy.” She co-wrote and was featured on the Janelle Monáe song, “Pynk,” from last year’s Dirty Computer.