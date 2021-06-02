 Grimes, The Killers to Headline Virtual Festival Splendour XR - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Grimes, The Killers to Headline Virtual Festival Splendour XR

The online event will be held July 24th and 25th

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs live on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis in 1970, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. Tickets for the festival sold out in just 36 minutes as it returns following a fallow year. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Grimes, Khalid, Chvrches and The Killers will headline a virtual edition of Australian music festival Splendour in the Grass, dubbed Splendour XR.

Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Vance Joy, Little Simz, The Avalanches, Duke Dumont and Of Monsters and Men will also perform. Grimes will perform as Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta).

Set for July 24th and 25th, the festival will be available to global audiences on mobile, tablet, browser, desktop and VR. The online festival will be immersive for users, and will even include an online medical center to assist anyone who is struggling with their mental health.

“Build your virtual self, move through an imaginatively embellished recreation of Splendour’s Byron Bay venue, create your own schedule, travel from stage to stage to watch your favourite acts,” the festival wrote on Instagram. “All while virtually partying with your mates along the way.”

Splendour has always offered patrons a deep programming experience with The Forum, Global Village, Little Splendour and more on offer alongside our favorite artists,” Splendour in the Grass co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a statement. “We could not be more excited about Splendour XR and the opportunity to take the Splendour goodness online to our existing community and also to new audiences around the globe.”

Early bird tickets start at $19.99 for a single day and $34.99 for both days, and there is a $2.50 discount for Splendour in the Grass existing IRL ticket holders. Tickets are on sale now.

In This Article: Chvrches, Grimes, Khalid, live music, Phoebe Bridgers, The Killers

Rolling Stone
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

