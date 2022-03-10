 Grimes Reveals Secret Second Baby With Elon Musk in New Interview - Rolling Stone
Grimes Reveals Secret Second Baby With Elon Musk

Singer also talks about Mars, her political leanings, and upcoming concept album Book 1 in Vanity Fair cover story

Reporter

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Elon Musk and Grimes, 2018 Met Gala

Getty Images

Grimes and Elon Musk had a secret second baby together via surrogate in December, the singer revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

News of their new daughter — whose full name wasn’t revealed, but they call “Y,” following her older brother nicknamed “X” — comes six months after a report that Grimes and Musk had broken up; despite the reported split, the pair welcomed their daughter three months later, with Grimes also moving to Musk’s now-homebase of Austin, Texas, in December.

Asked by Vanity Fair whether the two were still “together,” Grimes said, “There’s no real word for it… I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Grimes added that they planned on having more kids as well, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, Grimes talked at length about her upcoming concept album Book 1 — inspired by a Musk theory that we’re living in a simulation — as well as her political leanings (“I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset”), a lot of technobabble, and Musk’s outspoken presence on social media, which she — as his sorta-partner — takes criticism for.

“Bro might say a lot of stupid shit, but he does the right thing,” Grimes said in defending Musk. (She also refers to Musk alternatively as “E” and “bro.”)

Grimes also clarified that her “Player of Games,” interpreted as a breakup song, was actually about a years-old conversation she had with Musk when he told her he’d be departing for Mars within 10 years.

“The Mars project is hard,” Grimes said, later reiterating her own desire to die on the Red Planet. “There’s no income for it. There’s no way for it to make money… It’s for the benefit of humanity, and it’s dangerous and it’s expensive, and people are like, He’s hoarding money! No, he’s spending everything on [research and development].”

Grimes is still at work on Book 1, which currently boasts 15 songs and an unfinished plotline, currently featuring a 10,000-year-old consciousness uploaded into a robot body and a “cyberpunk spin on Swan Lake,” Vanity Fair writes.

