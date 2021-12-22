 Grimes Battles a Dark King in New 'Player of Games' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Don't Be Too Cavalier About Omicron — Long Covid Is Still a Real Risk
Home Music Music News

Grimes Duels a Dark King With Chess Pieces, Lightsabers in ‘Player of Games’ Video

Sci-fi fantasy visual was directed by Anton Tammi

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grimes does battle with the nefarious Dark King  in the new music video for her recent single, “Player of Games.”

The video was directed by Anton Tammi and based on a story written by Grimes, who also served as the clip’s creative director. The sci-fi fantasy epic is centered around Grimes and the so-called Dark King — played by Andrei Pishchalnikov — who appear to have had some past relationship, but are now locked in constant battle, whether that be games of chess, lightsaber fights, or an old-school duel with swords.

Grimes released “Player of Games” at the beginning of December after teasing the song in typical Grimes fashion — by sharing lines of binary code that translated to the song’s title. Grimes produced the song with Illangelo, and the track appears in the new season of the video game Rocket League.

“Player of Games” marks Grimes’ first proper single since the release of her 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene. At the end of September, she posted a short track called “Love” on social media, which Grimes said was a response to “the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment” she had been experiencing after her separation from Elon Musk.

In This Article: Grimes, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.