 Grimes Falls for 'Player of Games' in New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Alec Baldwin Describes Moment Gun Fired Fatal Shot: 'I Let Go of the Hammer, the Gun Goes Off'
Home Music Music News

Grimes Falls for ‘Player of Games’ in New Song

It’s the musician’s first proper single following 2020’s Miss Anthropocene

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grimes has released new single “Player of Games.” The musician teased the track earlier in the week in a very Grimes fashion, sharing lines of binary code that translated to the song’s title.

In the Anton Tammi-directed lyric video, a nude Grimes clings to a knight while she totes a sword behind her back. As she sings, the lyrics appear DOS-style, with green type and a cursor prompt. “If I loved him any less/I’d make him stay,” she sings on the chorus. “But he has to be the best/Player of games.”

The Grimes and Illangelo-produced song appears in the new season of the video game Rocket League.

“Player of Games” is Grimes’ first proper single since 2020’s Miss Anthropocene and also marks her first official release after she separated from her partner Elon Musk in September. At the end of that month, she posted a brief song called “Love” on social media. The track was in response to “the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment” she had been experiencing in the wake of the news about the end of her relationship with Musk.

In This Article: Grimes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.