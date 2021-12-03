Grimes Falls for ‘Player of Games’ in New Song

Grimes has released new single “Player of Games.” The musician teased the track earlier in the week in a very Grimes fashion, sharing lines of binary code that translated to the song’s title.

In the Anton Tammi-directed lyric video, a nude Grimes clings to a knight while she totes a sword behind her back. As she sings, the lyrics appear DOS-style, with green type and a cursor prompt. “If I loved him any less/I’d make him stay,” she sings on the chorus. “But he has to be the best/Player of games.”

The Grimes and Illangelo-produced song appears in the new season of the video game Rocket League.

“Player of Games” is Grimes’ first proper single since 2020’s Miss Anthropocene and also marks her first official release after she separated from her partner Elon Musk in September. At the end of that month, she posted a brief song called “Love” on social media. The track was in response to “the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment” she had been experiencing in the wake of the news about the end of her relationship with Musk.