Grimes Auctioning Off 10 Pieces of NFT Digital Artwork

WarNymph Collection Vol. 1 bidding open for 48 hours

Grimes is auctioning off 10 exclusive pieces of digital artwork — in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — for the next 48 hours, the singer’s first-ever collection of crypto art aimed at the burgeoning blockchain collectible market.

Some of the digital artwork in the WarNymph Collection Vol. 1for sale now via Nifty Gateway — is accompanied by exclusive music created by Grimes; the piece “Earth” features the unreleased “Ærythe,” “Mars Theme” soundtracks “Mars,” and “Death of the Old” contains a demo of “Anhedonia.” (Within 30 minutes of the auction opening, the price on the latter digital work had jumped from $111 to, at press time, $123,456.)

In describing the WarNymph series, which Grimes collaborated on with her brother Mac Boucher, Nifty Gateway said, “Grimes, with the WarNymph project, explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment, and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars, create boundless worlds, and build rich, complex lore.”

A percentage of the proceeds from the WarNymph NFT sales will be donated to Carbon180, an NGO dedicated to reducing carbon emissions.

Grimes is the latest musician to embrace crypto art, blockchain and NFTs: Portugal, the Man recently announced plans to launch their own cryptocurrency, Shawn Mendes did a line of NFT collectibles and artists are already plotting ways for use blockchain to better connect with their own fanbase, including with direct ticket sales as well as music purchases that more benefit the artists.

