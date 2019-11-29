Grimes Releases Sprawling New Guitar Song ‘My Name Is Dark’

Grimes dropped a new electro-rock song titled “My Name Is Dark” on Friday. Written, produced and engineered by the artist herself, the track is the latest single from her album, Miss Anthropocene.

Set in a cyberpunk dystopia colored by climate change and rapidly progressive technological advancements, Grimes has toyed with an array of characters in her latest songs: from an robot soldier in the war on humans (“We Appreciate Power” featuring HANA”), to lovesick space cowgirl (“So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth”) and Earth personified (“Violence” featuring i_o).

In “My Name Is Dark,” Grimes lets loose her inner party monster, ready to be numbed by whatever substance she can get her hands on. “The boys are such a bore/The girls are such a bore,” she sing-songs along to a gritty guitar riff. Blanketed beneath layers of ambient noise she purrs, “I don’t need to sleep anymore/That’s what the drugs are for.”

Miss Anthropocene is due for release February 21st via 4AD.

Miss Anthropocene Track List

1. So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth (Art Mix)

2. Darkseid feat. 潘PAN

3. Delete Forever

4. Violence feat. i_o

5. 4ÆM

6. New Gods

7. My Name Is Dark

8. You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around

9. Before The Fever

10. IDORU