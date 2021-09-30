 Grimes Pens 'Love' Song Responding to Recent 'Hate and Harassment' - Rolling Stone


Grimes Pens ‘Love’ Song Responding to Recent ‘Hate and Harassment’

Musician takes to Instagram to share new track

Grimes "Love" song

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Grimes has had it with the hate she has been experiencing ostensibly stemming from her reported separation from Elon Musk, which spurred her to write a song called “Love.”

In an Instagram caption that accompanied the track, she addressed the issue. “I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week,” she wrote.

“It fucking sucks to be awake/Oh Lord I pray my soul to take,” she sings on the opening verse of the dreamy synth song. “Nobody understands because/Everything they hate/Is everything I love.”

She shared the song a week after Elon Musk told Page Six that he and the musician are “semi-separated” after three years together.

