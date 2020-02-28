Grimes Plays the Game of Love in New ‘Idoru’ Video

Grimes has unveiled two new videos for “Idoru,” a single from her recently released album, Miss Anthropocene. The shorter version runs just over five minutes, while the longer clip nearly hits the seven-minute mark. Both focus on Claire Boucher as she elegantly moves and sings as petals cascade around her.

“We could play a beautiful game/ You could chase me down in the name/Of love,” she sings on the chorus. “I wanna play a beautiful game/ Even though we’re gonna lose/ But I adore you.” Amidst the romantic sentiments, the pregnant singer lovingly touches her baby bump as she sings. It also features interwoven anime scenes.

“Technically this was a camera test that ended up being a weirdly emotional performance so … don’t expect the fanciest visual ever haha,” she wrote on Instagram about the video. “But we noticed ‘Idoru’ has become a fan favorite and I wanted to express my appreciation to y’all.

“This has been by far the most rewarding album release week of my life/ career etc.,” she continued. “Not a day goes by where I’m not overwhelmed with gratitude that my passion is my work. Thanks so much to all of you who bothered to tune in to Miss Anthropocene.”

The video follows recently released LP single “Delete Forever.” Grimes also unveiled LP songs “Violence,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “4AEM” and “My Name Is Dark” before the album was released last week.