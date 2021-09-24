 Azealia Banks Ready to Finish Song With Grimes - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Headed to The Office? These 10 Tools Will Make Your Commute Feel Faster
Home Music Music News

Azealia Banks Elated Over Grimes, Elon Musk Breakup: ‘We Can Finally Make Those Darn Songs’

Banks once famously Instagrammed through an incident during which she was left alone in Grimes and Musk’s home after being summoned for a collaboration

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grimes and Elon Musk attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Grimes and Elon Musk attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

It was one of the greatest Instagram sagas in alt-pop history: In 2018, Azealia Banks was summoned to the home Grimes shared with her partner Elon Musk so that the pair could work on music together. Things did not exactly go according to plan, though, a situation that Banks is hoping will now be remedied following news that the couple has called it quits.

But first, let’s go back to 2018 and that fateful day. Upon Banks’ arrival, she claims, the musician was left alone in the mansion as Grimes was busy comforting Musk, who was allegedly freaking out over what Banks claims was an acid-induced decision to tweet about making Tesla a private company before he had the necessary funding.

As anyone who was stuck in a billionaire’s home alone would do, Banks spent that weekend alone and Instagramming through the experience, comparing it to a real-life version of Jordan Peele’s Get Out. She fired off numerous insults at both Musk and Grimes (including calling the latter “Pabst beer pussy”) before ultimately leaving with a brand-new feud and, later, a subpoena in an ongoing lawsuit against Musk, brought on by his shareholders.

Related Stories

Grimes, Alanis Morissette, Will.i.am to Judge 'Alter Ego' Reality Singing Competition
Virgin Spaceman

Related Stories

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

“It feels really bad to get rejected musically,” Banks told Rolling Stone at the time. “Especially when ideas have already been started and you just want to finish them, because a major source of anxiety for me is unfinished projects.”

She was still open to a collaboration, though: “We need to rent a studio, which is what I suggested, and not do this working in each other’s personal space thing. I’m only at your house because I was promised there would be a studio here. I don’t really want to be a part of your home life.”

Now, Page Six is reporting that Grimes and Musk have split after three years and one baby together. (Grimes did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.)

Banks responded swiftly, once again taking to Instagram. “OK girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way? We were really supposed to eat these bitches up,” she wrote over a screenshot of the Page Six tweet. Let’s hope Grimes is ready to give Banks some proper attention in the studio.

In This Article: Azealia Banks, Elon Musk, Grimes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.