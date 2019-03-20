Grimes Details New Album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’

Grimes has announced her follow-up album to 2015’s Art Angels. Entitled Miss_Anthropocene, the singer took to social media on Tuesday to unveil details about the forthcoming LP.
“It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change: A psychedelic, space dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen, who relishes the end of the world,” she explained in a Twitter post. “She’s composed of Ivory and Oil” she added and said that she has crafted illustrations of the goddess and shared them on Instagram.
“Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology,” she relayed. “The first song, ‘We Appreciate Power,’ introduced the pro-AI-propoganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.” She released the song, which features HANA, last fall.
The singer did not reveal Miss_Anthropocene‘s release date, but added that there may be the possibility of “an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff” that she may drop before her new LP comes out “because it’s mostly ethereal nu metal (ish) and I know a lot of people miss the synths and whatnot.” She concluded her post by promising, “More musique soon!”
In January, Grimes appeared on Bring Me the Horizon’s single, “Nihilist Blues.”
