Grimes Brings Ghostly Edge to Bring Me the Horizon’s Song ‘Nihilist Blues’

Grimes adds an eerie edge to Bring Me the Horizon’s “Nihilist Blues,” a single from the band’s upcoming sixth LP, Amo.

The art-pop singer appears in the second verse and chorus of the electro-track, balancing out Oliver Sykes’ silky falsetto with an a alluring creepiness. “Light as a feather, stiff as a board/Sink to the floor; I sink to the floor,” she whispers over the rumbling synths, referencing the famous levitation game.

Later on, Grimes adds in a breathy coo, “You were in my dream last night, but your face was someone else’s/A twitch in my spine, a mutual disorder/Isolation neophyte, too afraid to taste your conscience/You march in the dark, little lamb to the slaughter.”

“Nihilist Blues” marks Grimes’ first guest spot of the year, following 2018 features on Janelle Monae’s “Pynk,” Loona yyxy’s “love4eva,” Jimmy Urine’s “The Medicine Does Not Control Me” and Poppy’s “Play Destroy.” In November, she issued “We Appreciate Power,” her first official single since her 2015 LP, Art Angels.

Amo, out January 25th, follows Bring Me the Horizon’s 2015 album, That’s the Spirit.