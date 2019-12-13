 Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels to Soundtrack 'Cyberpunk 2077' Game - Rolling Stone
Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels to Soundtrack ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Video Game

Grimes, who voices the game’s Lizzy Wizzy character, performed her song “4ÆM” at the Game Awards

Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels and Refused are among the artists who have been tapped to soundtrack the upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077, from video game studio CD Projekt Red. Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy and Tina Guo provided music for the game as well. The artists are featured in a behind-the-scenes video discussing their contributions.

Each artist contributing to the soundtrack created new songs for the project and each will have a fictional band/artist name in the game. Grimes will voice Lizzy Wizzy’s character. On Thursday, she performed her contribution to Cyberpunk 2077, “4ÆM,” live at the Game Awards. The song’s music video was inspired by the video game.

Refused also recently unveiled “Never Fade Away” and “Chippin’ In” from the game under the band name Samurai. Samurai’s lead singer, Johnny Silverhand, will be voiced by Keanu Reeves in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16th for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4, with a Google Stadia version slated for 2020. Meanwhile, Grimes will drop her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, on February 21st via 4AD. It includes “4 ÆM” as well as previously unveiled singles “My Name Is Dark” and “Violence” featuring i_o.

